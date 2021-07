Drivers rallied in more than 10 cities from L.A. and San Diego to Pittsburgh and Boston.

Uber and Lyft drivers across the country went on a 24-hour strike on Wednesday.

They say the companies are lowering their commissions and manipulating algorithms. Drivers want better pay and working conditions.