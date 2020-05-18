The rideshare company already announced plans to lay off 3,700 employees earlier this month.

Uber is laying off 3,000 more employees and shutting down 45 of its offices as it deals with the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi made the announcement in an email on Monday. He said that "hoping the world would return to normal within any predictable timeframe ... was not a viable option."

Amid stay-at-home orders and closed businesses to curb the spread of COVID-19, Uber saw an 80% decrease in global demand for rideshare this April compared to last year. Ride-hailing usually makes up about 75% of the company's revenue. However, the pandemic has made for an increase in delivery orders from UberEats. Khosrowshahi said, "while Eats growth is accelerating, the business today doesn't come close to covering our expenses."

Uber already cut 3,700 jobs at the beginning of the month as part of its goal of saving about $1 billion in annual costs. Those cuts on top of Monday's additional layoffs account for about 25% of the company's workforce. The cuts don't include drivers, since they aren't classified as employees.

Khosrowshahi said, "We're seeing some signs of recovery, but it comes off of a deep hole, with limited visibility as to its speed and shape. ... I wanted there to be a different answer, but there simply was no good news to hear."

The CEO also said Uber will be focusing on its core business of ride-hailing and its food delivery branch. It's stepping back from "non-core projects" it's invested in, such as self-driving technology and a freight logistics network.