Uber And Lyft Explore Franchise-Like Model In California

August 19, 2020
A California law requires Uber and Lyft to reclassify gig workers, and the companies are looking for ways around it.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Uber and Lyft are exploring a franchise-like model in California.
The ride-sharing companies are exploring selling their brands to fleet managers.
The move is in response to a California law requiring them to classify their "gig workers" as employees by Aug. 20.
The model would let the companies limit their association with drivers — meaning they wouldn't need to employ them or provide benefits.
Uber and Lyft have threatened to shut down operations in California over the law.
Contains footage from CNN.