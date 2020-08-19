Uber And Lyft Explore Franchise-Like Model In California

A California law requires Uber and Lyft to reclassify gig workers, and the companies are looking for ways around it.

Uber and Lyft are exploring a franchise-like model in California.

The ride-sharing companies are exploring selling their brands to fleet managers.

The move is in response to a California law requiring them to classify their "gig workers" as employees by Aug. 20.

The model would let the companies limit their association with drivers — meaning they wouldn't need to employ them or provide benefits.

Uber and Lyft have threatened to shut down operations in California over the law.

Contains footage from CNN.