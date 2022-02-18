Uber Now Allows Riders To See Ratings From Individual Drivers

Uber Now Allows Riders To See Ratings From Individual Drivers
By Newsy Staff
February 18, 2022
Previously users could only see their average rating, with no explanation.

Uber is introducing a new feature to help users see a breakdown of their ratings from drivers.

Uber says the goal of the new feature is to offer customers a better understanding of their current rating, as well as to incentivize good behavior during rides.

A low rating could actually get you booted from the service. The ride-sharing company adds all information will be kept anonymous.

