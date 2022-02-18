Uber Now Allows Riders To See Ratings From Individual Drivers

Previously users could only see their average rating, with no explanation.

Uber is introducing a new feature to help users see a breakdown of their ratings from drivers.

Uber says the goal of the new feature is to offer customers a better understanding of their current rating, as well as to incentivize good behavior during rides.

A low rating could actually get you booted from the service. The ride-sharing company adds all information will be kept anonymous.