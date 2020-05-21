WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

Another 2.4 Million Workers File For Jobless Claims

By Bianca Facchinei
May 21, 2020
Almost 39 million workers are now out a job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For the ninth week in a row, millions of Americans filed jobless claims as the economy continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Data from the Labor Department shows 2.4 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. That puts the total near 39 million since mid-March. 

The good news is the report demonstrates a continued decline in weekly claims since peaking near the end of March. And with the exception of just a few states, most are seeing claims fall by 20% each week according to investment bank UBS. 

But some economists worry that we won’t see weekly jobless claims fall below the 1 million mark as soon as initially thought. And most government officials estimate the unemployment rate will reach at least 20%. 

