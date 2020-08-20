U.S. Wants To Restore U.N. Sanctions On Iran

The move would restore international sanctions against Tehran that were lifted as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to tell the United Nations Security Council the U.S. will unilaterally reimpose all international sanctions against Iran.

"My administration will not allow this Iran nuclear situation to go on. They will never have a nuclear weapon," President Donald Trump said.

It's called a "snapback" procedure. Any country participating in the 2015 nuclear accord can move to restore sanctions if Tehran fails to comply with the deal. And under a binding U.N. resolution, Russia and China would not be able to veto the move.

But here's the key detail: President Donald Trump pulled the U.S. out of the deal last year. European signatories say that means the U.S. has given up its right to trigger the snapback.

Other world leaders have tried to salvage the Iran deal, saying there was no other mechanism to prevent Tehran from seeking a nuclear weapon.

Last week, the Security Council voted down an American attempt to renew an arms embargo against Iran. The U.S. effort comes as Iran state TV on Thursday displayed two new missiles said to have ranges from 400 to 600 miles... a public display certain to infuriate the Trump administration.