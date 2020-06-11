U.S. Voter Registration Dropped Dramatically Due To Pandemic

However, recent protests over racial injustice and police brutality have sparked a renewed interest in voter registration.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a dramatic decline in voter registration.

That's according to a new report from the Center for Election Innovation and Research. Here's what the group found.

Back in April, new voter registration in eleven states dropped by 70 percent compared to data from 2016.

This year, increased safety measures, faulty voting machines and understaffed polling places have led to long lines at the polls. Like in Georgia, where voters waited hours to cast their votes in the state's recent primary.

But recent protests over racial injustice and police brutality have sparked a renewed interest in voter registration. Last week, Rock the Vote said it saw 80,000 new voters register through its site.

Contains footage from CNN.