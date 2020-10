A John Hopkins University analysis shows 36 states reporting more cases than last week, led by a surge in Texas.

More than 60,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the U.S. yesterday. The total number of cases now stands at more than 8.2 million.

Some 36 states are reporting more cases than last week. Texas saw the most new cases Tuesday with more than 5,000.

The U.S. reported 900 more COVID deaths Tuesday bringing the nation's death toll to 221,000.