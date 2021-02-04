U.S. Vaccinations Surpass Total Infections

The head of the CDC says she's hopeful the number of daily deaths will begin to decline.

More people have now received at least one COVID vaccine dose in the U.S. than have been infected with the virus.

According to the CDC, over 27 million people have received at least their first dose, topping the 26.6 million people who have tested positive.

Still, only about 2% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated.

The head of the CDC says she's hopeful the number of daily deaths will begin to decline because hospitalization numbers are dropping.

91,000 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

That's the fewest since the last week of November according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he hopes this weekend's Super Bowl doesn't send those numbers in the wrong direction.

"Enjoy the game, watch it on television, but do it with the immediate members of your family, the people of your household," Fauci said. "As much fun as it is to get together at a big Super Bowl party, now is not the time to do that."