U.S. Vaccinations Ramp Up As Delta Variant Spreads

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While the Delta variant is causing a spike in cases across the country, the U.S. is also reporting a sharp rise in vaccinations.

We're seeing those large increases in states with high cases and low vaccination rates like Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri.

Saturday was the fifth straight day of at least 700,000 shots administered.

The White House said last week was the strongest week of first-time vaccinations since early June.