U.S. Vaccination Rate Slides

While President Biden urges Americans to get their shots to protect against the virus, the number of daily vaccinations continues to slide.

Check out this graph.

The far right is where we stand now, averaging 1.6 million doses a day.

That's well below our peak rate from about a month ago.

Still, people are rolling up their sleeves.

As of today, 60 percent of U.S. adults have gotten at least one shot.

37 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated.

President Biden said yesterday cases are down in all 50 states and that it would be a "tragedy" if they go up among unvaccinated Americans since doses are free and, in his view, "convenient."

The President is also pledging to distribute more vaccines globally.

The U.S. will provide an additional 20 million doses to other countries by the end of June, bringing the total number of vaccines pledged to 80 million.

"We need to help fight the disease around the world to keep us safe here at home and to do the right thing of helping other people." he said "It's the right thing to do. It's the smart thing to do. It's the strong thing to do,"

The U.S. will provide 60 million AstraZeneca doses to other countries once the FDA deems the vaccine safe.

That's expected to be later this month or in June.

The additional 20 million doses will be vaccines already approved for use in the U.S.

Those will come from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.