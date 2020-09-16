U.S. Unveils Plan To Provide Free Coronavirus Vaccines

The federal government has outlined a plan on how to roll out free vaccines when they're ready.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. is laying out a plan to make coronavirus vaccines available for free.

There isn't an FDA-approved vaccine right now. But federal health agencies and the Defense Department have submitted a report to Congress with guidelines for states and localities on how to roll out free vaccines when they're ready.

Under their campaign, the distribution of shots would begin gradually in January or even later this year.

Any American who wants a vaccine would be able to get one for free, but higher-risk individuals would be first in line.