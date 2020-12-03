U.S. Tops 100,000 COVID-19 Hospitalizations

Federal health officials predict the coming months could be the most difficult in the public health history of the U.S.

New record numbers as the U.S. continues to battle the pandemic. The country reported 3,157 deaths Wednesday. That's a single-day record. And this morning, 100,000 Americans are fighting COVID from a hospital bed. The head of the CDC is warning the months ahead will be difficult.

Dr. Robert Redfield, Jr.: "The reality is December, January and February are going to be rough times. I actually believe they're going to be the most difficult in the public health history of this nation, largely because of the stress its going to put on our health care system."

In 30 states, over 1,000 people are in the hospital due to COVID.