U.S. To Reopen Diplomatic Facility, Work To Improve Palestinian Ties

By Kamil Zawadzki
May 25, 2021
The U.S. is planning to restore pre-Trump-era ties with the Palestinians.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday the U.S. will reopen its Consulate General office in Jerusalem that served a key role in diplomatic relations with the Palestinians. 

The Biden administration wants to build on the current cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Blinken says both Israelis and Palestinians have a right to live in peace in their own states. 

