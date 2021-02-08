U.S. To Rejoin U.N. Human Rights Council

Sources told the Associated Press the U.S. will return as an observer with the goal to eventually be admitted as a full member.

The Biden administration will reportedly announce today that the U.S. is rejoining the U.N. Human Rights Council.

The move reverses another a decision by the Trump administration, which withdrew from the council in 2018.