U.S. To Pass 100 Million Total Doses Administered

The CDC says 1 in 4 adults have now gotten at least one dose.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

While the relief bill is aimed at giving the economy a boost. It's shots of the vaccine that will ultimately help turn things around.

The U.S. could pass 100 million total doses administered Friday.

Remember, that includes millions that were administered while Donald Trump was still in office.

Over 98 million vaccine doses have been given so far.

To give you some context, the CDC says 1 in 4 adults have now gotten at least one dose.