U.S. Expected To Miss President Biden's July 4 Vaccination Goal

Officials say younger adults 18 to 29 years old are lagging in vaccinations.

The U.S. is expected to miss President Biden's goal of having 70% of adults with at least one COVID vaccine dose by July 4. Right now, we're at 65%.

Now the White House wants more of them to roll up their sleeves, especially considering the spread of the more transmissible Delta variant.

"The Delta variant is currently the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19," Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Good news: Our vaccines are effective against the Delta variant. Conclusion: We have the tools, so let's use them and crush the outbreak."