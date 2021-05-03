U.S. To Launch Trade Talks On Vaccine Distribution

Intellectual property issues have prevented vaccines from getting to some poorer countries.

The top trade negotiator for the U.S. will start talks with the World Trade Organization about ways to distribute vaccines around the world.

We've talked about this global distribution for weeks now, but here's the holdup. Intellectual property issues have prevented vaccines from getting to some poorer countries.

The White House is facing pressure to join an effort to waive patent rules for the vaccines so countries abroad can produce their own generic versions of the shots for their population.