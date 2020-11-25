U.S. To Initially Release 6.4M Vaccine Doses

Health officials say they expect the U.S. to distribute 40 million doses before the end of the year.

The U.S. plans to release 6.4 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine within 24 hours of it being cleared for emergency use.

Representatives from Operation Warp Speed say they've notified states and territories about the estimated number of doses they'll receive.

Pfizer filed for emergency use authorization for its vaccine last week.

The FDA is expected to rule on that after it meets on December 10th.