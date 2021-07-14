U.S. To Evacuate Interpreters, Other Aides From Afghanistan

The Biden administration announced prioritized flights for those in the special immigrant visa application pipeline.

Afghan interpreters and others who have helped U.S. troops in Afghanistan are being offered a way out of the country.

The Biden administration announced those in the special immigrant visa application pipeline are prioritized to be flown out in late July.

Fears are growing about their well-being in Afghanistan, which now appears to be at a growing risk of falling to the Taliban.

The U.S. is preparing to complete its military withdrawal in just a matter of weeks.

President Biden has pledged to stand by and provide haven to these Afghans and their families.