U.S. Will Donate Up To 1,000 Ventilators To South Africa

The U.S. is planning to send 8,000 ventilators abroad by July.

The U.S. is donating up to 1,000 ventilators to South Africa to aid the country in its fight against the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Embassy in South Africa said the country was the first to receive "state-of-the-art" ventilators and related equipment to help with the pandemic. Reports from last week, however, say Mexico has already received a shipment of ventilators.

The U.S. will soon send more ventilators and health equipment to countries that need them. A White House official said the U.S. is planning to send 8,000 ventilators abroad by July, but it's not clear if they'll be donated or sold.

Ventilators have been critical during the coronavirus pandemic, as the virus can do severe damage to the respiratory system. South Africa has the most coronavirus cases in Africa, with more than 11,300 cases and 200 deaths.