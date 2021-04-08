WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.S. To Deliver Fewer Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Next Week

By Adam Elrashidi
April 8, 2021
CDC data shows 785,500 doses will be allocated to states.
The U.S. is reducing the number of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines delivered to states next week. 

CDC data shows about 785,000 doses will be allocated, compared to nearly 5 million this week. 

The New York Times reported last week that a production facility in Baltimore ruined 15 million J&J vaccines after mixing up the wrong ingredients. 

J&J has said it expects to deliver 100 million of its shots to the government by the end of May.

