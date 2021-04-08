U.S. To Deliver Fewer Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Next Week

CDC data shows 785,500 doses will be allocated to states.

The U.S. is reducing the number of Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines delivered to states next week.

CDC data shows about 785,000 doses will be allocated, compared to nearly 5 million this week.

The New York Times reported last week that a production facility in Baltimore ruined 15 million J&J vaccines after mixing up the wrong ingredients.

J&J has said it expects to deliver 100 million of its shots to the government by the end of May.