U.S. To Begin Distributing Regeneron Antibody Treatment

The FDA approved emergency use of the drug to treat mild to moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults and children.

The U.S. Government will begin distributing Regeneron's coronavirus antibody treatment Tuesday and officials say the initial 30,000 doses will be distributed to states depending on the number of cases and hospitalizations.

The antibody cocktail was given to President Trump while he had the coronavirus last month.