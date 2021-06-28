U.S. Targets Iran-Backed Militias In Syria And Iraq

The Pentagon says the airstrikes hit facilities that are used to launch attacks against U.S. troops.

The U.S. military retaliated for attacks on U.S. troops in Iraq.

It launched airstrikes against what it says were "facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups."

The strikes hit targets near the border between Syria and Iraq.

A Pentagon official says the militia groups were using the sites to launch attacks against U.S. troops. He called it a defensive attack.

Iraqi officials said that at least four militia members were killed. A human rights group there reported at least five deaths.