U.S. Surpasses 3 Million Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Health officials have attributed the surge in cases to people not taking precautions like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. has surpassed 3 million. That includes more than 130,000 related deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, cases inched past 3 million on Wednesday morning. That means the U.S. leads the planet in confirmed cases; there are roughly 12 million worldwide. It also leads in the number of related deaths, which is now more than 545,000 globally.

As of Wednesday, infections and hospitalizations have spiked in at least 40 states. Florida, Texas and Arizona, among others, have rolled back reopenings and reinforced coronavirus restrictions in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.

Tuesday saw a single-day record of 60,021 new U.S. cases. Health officials have attributed the surge to people not taking recommended precautions, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Some health officials estimate we could soon see 100,000 new cases a day if COVID-19 isn't brought under control.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is on the White House coronavirus task force, said "we are still knee deep in the first wave" of the virus. And Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, recommended that people in the areas with surging cases return to Phase One recommendations.

Birx said they are "asking the American people in those counties and in those states to not only use the face coverings, not going to bars, not going to indoor dining, but really not gathering in homes either."