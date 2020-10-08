U.S. Surgeon General Cited In Hawaii For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

It happened back in August when Adams took pictures at a park that was closed to prevent gatherings.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has received a citation in Hawaii for violating coronavirus safety measures.

The Honolulu officer who cited him says Adams told him he wasn't aware the parks were closed.

Adams is due for a remote court hearing in two weeks. He faces a fine up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

