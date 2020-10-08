WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.S. Surgeon General Cited In Hawaii For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

SMS
U.S. Surgeon General Cited In Hawaii For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
By Briana Koeneman
By Briana Koeneman
October 8, 2020
October 8, 2020
It happened back in August when Adams took pictures at a park that was closed to prevent gatherings.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has received a citation in Hawaii for violating coronavirus safety measures. 

It happened back in August when Adams took pictures at a park that was closed to prevent gatherings.

The Honolulu officer who cited him says Adams told him he wasn't aware the parks were closed.

Adams is due for a remote court hearing in two weeks. He faces a fine up to $5,000 and one year in prison.

Contains footage from CNN.

SMS