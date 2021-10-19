U.S. State Department Investigating End Of Afghanistan Operations

U.S. Troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August, and the U.S. State Department is looking into how it was handled.

The State Department's Inspector General's Office is investigating the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to reports by NBC News and Politico. Diana Shaw, the State Department's acting inspector general, told Congress she will look into how diplomatic operations concluded and how the State Department's Special Immigrant Visa Program was used to process Afghan refugees.

U.S. Troops withdrew from Afghanistan in August, and Afghan forces were quickly overrun by the Taliban.

Despite criticism, President Biden has defended his decision to pull troops out.