U.S. Starts Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

By Kamil Zawadzki
April 29, 2021
The U.S. has formally begun the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

CNN says fewer than 100 troops, as well as military equipment, have been moved out.

They also report contractors and U.S. government workers have left.

But some details of the departure may remain under wraps, since the Pentagon is worried the Taliban may target remaining personnel.  

President Biden wants troops out by September 11.

