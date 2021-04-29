U.S. Starts Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Some details of the departure may remain under wraps, since the Pentagon is worried the Taliban may target remaining personnel.

The U.S. has formally begun the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

CNN says fewer than 100 troops, as well as military equipment, have been moved out.

They also report contractors and U.S. government workers have left.

President Biden wants troops out by September 11.