U.S. Signs Deal To Expand Vaccine-Related Product Production

The U.S. has signed a deal to expand the manufacturing of products needed to make COVID-19 vaccines.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced the deal in a statement Tuesday. It says an agreement was made with the company Cytiva to meet the president's Operation Warp Speed goals.

The company will be paid about $31 million to boost manufacturing. Health Secretary Alex Azar noted the plan could create more American manufacturing jobs.