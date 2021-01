More than 132,000 Americans are hospitalized with COVID-19 and nearly 3,800 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

According to the COVID Tracking Project, more than 132,000 people in the U.S. are hospitalized because of the virus.

That's the most since the first case surfaced in the States nearly a year ago.

Hospital ICUs in some places like hard-hit California have been pushed to the brink.

Nationwide, nearly 3,800 deaths from the virus were reported yesterday.