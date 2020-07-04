U.S. Sees Coronavirus Cases Surge As Holiday Begins

On Friday, the U.S. saw more than 57,000 new coronavirus cases nationwide as Florida reported a record increase of more than 11,000 new cases.

The U.S. reported a third straight day of more than 50,000 new coronavirus cases Friday, ahead of one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

As millions of Americans celebrate the Fourth of July, some health officials worry the public won't follow recommendations to limit gatherings and practice social distancing.

With more and more states reporting record increases in new cases, many celebrations and fireworks shows across the U.S. have been scaled back or canceled entirely.

While the number of infections is dropping in certain areas, many southern states stretching from Florida to California have seen spikes.

On Saturday, Florida reported yet another record increase with more than 11,000 new cases. That marked the second time in three days the state had an increase of more than 10,000.

Many beaches in Southern California, Florida and other states that would typically welcome thousands of people to celebrate the holiday have been closed to reduce the spread of the virus.

That doesn't mean you can't celebrate the holiday with friends and family. But if you plan to do so, experts suggest keeping the party outside.