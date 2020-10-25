U.S. Reports More Than 83,700 New COVID-19 Cases Two Days In A Row

The U.S. tops the world's numbers for the highest number of COVID-19 infections with more than 8.5 million infections and more than 224,000 deaths.

The U.S. hit a peak number for new reported coronavirus infections over the weekend as health experts warn of a difficult winter season.

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. recorded 83,718 new COVID-19 infections Saturday. Just the day before, on Friday, there were 83,757 new cases recorded. Prior to these cases, the most cases reported in the United States on a single day had been more than 77,360 in mid-July.

Health experts say this current surge in coronavirus cases is just a preview of what's to come by next year with some saying the U.S. will easily start to see six-digit daily case tallies. Researchers at the University of Washington currently forecast the country's COVID-19 death toll could exceed 318,000 by January 1.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press. Contains footage from CNN.