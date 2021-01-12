U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Officials Over 2020 Election Meddling

U.S. Treasury Department says a group of Ukrainians made "fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations" involving President-elect Biden.

The Trump administration has sanctioned several associates of a Ukrainian lawmaker in connection to election meddling in the 2020 race.

U.S. officials claim the Ukrainians released edited audio recordings of President-elect Biden.

The Treasury Department accused the lawmaker and his associates of making "fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations involving a U.S. political candidate.”

