U.S. Sanctions Ukrainian Officials Over 2020 Election Meddling

By Newsy Staff
January 12, 2021
U.S. Treasury Department says a group of Ukrainians made "fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations" involving President-elect Biden.
The Trump administration has sanctioned several associates of a Ukrainian lawmaker in connection to election meddling in the 2020 race.

U.S. officials claim the Ukrainians released edited audio recordings of President-elect Biden.

The Treasury Department accused the lawmaker and his associates of making "fraudulent and unsubstantiated allegations involving a U.S. political candidate.” 

