U.S. Reports Record 153,496 New Cases In One Day

The nationwide total now stands at more than 10.5 million confirmed cases.

More than 153,000 new U.S. coronavirus cases were confirmed Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More than 900 people died from COVID yesterday in the U.S.

Nearly a dozen states saw record-breaking case counts Thursday.

That includes Wisconsin, with more than 8,200.

Vermont reported 116 -- the previous record of 73 was set the day before.

More than 2,000 new cases in South Dakota.

Ohio: more than 7,000.

North Dakota, 1,800; New Mexico, nearly 1,500; New Hamphire, 322; Minnesota, more than 7,200; and in Indiana, nearly 6,600.

Illinois saw 12,700 new cases.

And Colorado reported nearly 4,000.

This data all comes from the COVID Tracking Project.