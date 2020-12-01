U.S. Reports Over 4M COVID Cases In November

Nearly 36,000 people in the U.S. died from the virus in November.

We now know the numbers that defined the battle with COVID-19 in November.

The U.S. reported more than 4 million new cases last month.

That's more than the total number of cases reported in almost every country since the pandemic began.

And nearly 36,000 people in the U.S. died from the virus in November — the most in a month since May.

Hospitals are already scrambling from an influx of patients and health officials continue to warn of another spike following Thanksgiving.

More than 96,000 people are in the hospital now from COVID.

That number has more than doubled over the past month according to The COVID Tracking Project.