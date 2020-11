The U.S. reported the most cases on a Sunday ever on record for the pandemic.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. is reporting nearly 106,000 new cases yesterday and more than 450 deaths.

That is the most new cases reported on a Sunday on record. The U.S. now has more than 9.9 million cases and 237,000 deaths.

Worldwide there have been more than 50 million cases of COVID-19 and 1.2 million deaths reported.