U.S. Hits Highest Daily Count of COVID-19 Cases Since July

The newest cases pushed the amount of U.S. cases to over eight million.

The U.S. reported 69,000 new coronavirus infections Friday —the highest daily count since July.

The newest cases pushed total U.S. infections to date to over eight million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The surging numbers come as experts warn of a potential third wave that could accompany the colder winter temperatures.

Outdoor events will be moved indoors as the weather chills, putting people in gatherings at greater risk for contracting the virus.

The U.S. is reporting about 55,000 cases a day on average. Roughly 40 states are seeing an over 5% growth in cases.