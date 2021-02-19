U.S. Rejoins The Paris Climate Agreement

The climate accord is the largest international effort to curb global warming.

The U.S. officially rejoined the Paris climate agreement this morning.

President Biden signed an executive order on his first day in office to reverse the order by former President Donald Trump to withdraw.

On Twitter, Defense Secretary Antony Blinken said it's a good day in the United States' fight against the climate crisis.

He also wrote the administration will not waste time getting to work with partners around the world.