U.S. Regulators To Meet Over Reddit Stock Trading

The recent stock market drama created by a Reddit forum group has officially caught the attention of regulators.

This week the head of the SEC, the Federal Reserve and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission will meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

They are expected to meet to discuss potential changes.

Stocks like GameStop and AMC have seen unprecedented volatility over the week as individual traders drove prices up.

But those stocks have now fallen hard since last Wednesday.

GameStop is now down 80% from its peak and AMC is down about 6%.