U.S. Records 48,000 New Cases Of COVID-19 In One Day

States recording dramatic spikes include Arizona, California and Texas.

Health officials say more than 48,000 COVID-19 cases were documented throughout the U.S. Tuesday marking a new single-day record.

This is reportedly the fourth time in a week that the record for new cases has been set. A majority of those cases were recorded in Arizona, California and Texas.

This comes as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warns we could begin to see almost double that number in new cases being documented on a daily basis.

"We are now having forty plus thousand new cases a day. I would not be surprised if this goes up to 100,00 a day if this does not turn around," Fauci said.

According to a New York Times database, the number of new cases in the U.S. has increased by 80 percent in the past two weeks.

Across the country, some states are reconsidering reopening measures, while others warn that quarantine will be required of those traveling from high-case number areas. New York, New Jersey and Connecticut say travelers from 16 states will be placed under quarantine orders upon entering the region.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases now exceeds 10 million globally and the World Health Organization warns that conditions will likely worsen.

