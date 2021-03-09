U.S. Proposes Peace Agreement For Afghan Government

The proposal would have the Afghanistan enter into an interim power sharing government with the Taliban.

The U.S. has proposed a peace agreement for Afghanistan to enter an interim power-sharing government with the Taliban.

The Biden administration hopes the proposal is a jump-start for negotiations.

The agreement includes a cease-fire and protections for women's rights, children and minorities.

"It's absolutely true that the United States has sought out ideas to advance the prospects for peace, the prospects to galvanize a durable peace and again, a durable peace that must be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote the letter and said withdrawing troops from the region on May 1 is still on the table.