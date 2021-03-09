WATCH NEWSY LIVE WATCH NEWSY LIVE

U.S. Proposes Peace Agreement For Afghan Government

By Newsy Staff
March 9, 2021
The proposal would have the Afghanistan enter into an interim power sharing government with the Taliban.
The U.S. has proposed a peace agreement for Afghanistan to enter an interim power-sharing government with the Taliban.

The Biden administration hopes the proposal is a jump-start for negotiations.

The agreement includes a cease-fire and protections for women's rights, children and minorities.

"It's absolutely true that the United States has sought out ideas to advance the prospects for peace, the prospects to galvanize a durable peace and again, a durable peace that must be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote the letter and said withdrawing troops from the region on May 1 is still on the table.

