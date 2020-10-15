U.S. Postal Service Reaches Settlement In Montana Lawsuit

The lawsuit — filed last month — argued changes made by the Postal Service in June made it harder for people in Montana to access mail services.

Postmaster postmaster general Louis DeJoy and the U.S. Postal Service will reverse changes that slowed down mail service across the country, settling a lawsuit filed by Montana's governor.

The lawsuit — filed last month — argued changes made by the Postal Service in June made it harder for people in Montana to access mail services, including mail-in voting.

The Postal Service had reduced retail hours and removed collection boxes and mail sorting machines.

The agreement also requires the Postal Service to prioritize election mail.

It applies to all states.

