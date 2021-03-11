U.S. Plans To Buy Additional 100M Doses From Johnson & Johnson

President Biden says his administration and Johnson & Johnson will negotiate when the doses will be available.

The U.S. Is planning to purchase 100 million more vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson.

You may be wondering what this means for the timeline to get Americans vaccinated this spring. The additional vaccine doses won't speed it up but will allow the U.S. to have a larger stockpile later this year.

Last week, the president said he expects the U.S. will have enough vaccines for every adult by the end of May.