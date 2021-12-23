U.S. Passport Fees To Increase Starting December 27

Turnaround time for standard Passport renewal is now taking about 11 weeks.

It will soon cost you more to apply for or renew your U.S. Passport.

The State Department says prices are going up by $20 beginning Dec. 27. The agency says it's necessary to ensure the most secure travel and identity documents in the world.

Passport book renewal fees will rise from $110 to $130, an 18% increase. The cost for a new passport book will jump 14%, from $145 to $165, for adults over age 16, while the fee for passport books for children under 16 will increase from $115 to $135, a 17% increase.