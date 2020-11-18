Nursing Home Virus Infections At All-Time High

The COVID Tracking Project says while less than 1% of Americans live in nursing homes, these care facilities account for 40% of deaths.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

Infections are at an all-time high in nursing homes.

The most recent available federal data is only from the first week of November. It shows more than 10,000 positive cases, which is higher than the peak in July.

Florida alone reported over 1,300 new cases among nursing home residents last week.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted visiting restrictions at nursing homes a little over two months ago. And there aren't plans to go back.

On Wednesday, a group of mayors across the state urged DeSantis to act.

DeSantis has been clear about his unwillingness to shut down again.

The state — once the epicenter of the virus — entered phase 3 of its reopening plan in September.

And local governments are banned from imposing their own restrictions or closures.

The COVID Tracking Project says while less than 1% of Americans live in nursing homes, these care facilities account for 40% of deaths.