U.S. New COVID-19 Cases Fall To Around 15,000 A Day

By Robin Dich
June 4, 2021
The seven-day average is a little more than 15,000 a day. That's the lowest rate since March of 2020.
COVID-19 cases are declining quickly in the U.S.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said part of the reason is because more people are getting vaccinated. 

The seven-day average is a little more than 15,000 a day. That's the lowest rate since March of 2020. Walensky said that's a 94% decrease since cases peaked in January.

Average daily deaths have also fallen to less than 400 a day which is also the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

