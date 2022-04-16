U.S. Nears One Million COVID Deaths

The seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations remains just below 15,000.

The U.S. is on the verge of reaching a grim milestone-- one million COVID deaths.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it’s a number we're likely to hit in the next few weeks.

Johns Hopkins University reports 988,609 deaths in the U.S. are linked to COVID right now, while the CDC predicts another 11,000 people are likely to die within 4 weeks.

Cases are beginning to tick back up, fueled by an Omicron subvariant that already caused surges in other parts of the world.

The latest data from Johns Hopkins University shows we're still well below previous peaks but are now averaging nearly 40,000 confirmed cases per day, we were in the high 20,000s at the beginning of the month.

Still, U.S. hospitalizations remain down.

The seven-day average of COVID hospitalizations remains just below 15,000. That's a fraction of what they were during the height of the omicron surge earlier this year.