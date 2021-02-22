U.S. Nears 500,000 COVID Deaths

President Biden will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony tonight.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

The U.S. is inching closer to 500,000 coronavirus deaths.

The amount of death the nation has experienced in just one year is unprecedented. Tonight, President Biden will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony for all of the lives lost.

The death toll stands at 498,897 according to Johns Hopkins. That's the highest number of coronavirus deaths in the world.

Brazil has reported the second-highest number of deaths and it's less than half of what we've seen in the U.S.

Relief is here, though. More than 63 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far. But until more people are able to get vaccinated, the best way to save lives is to wear masks, social distance and wash your hands.