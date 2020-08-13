U.S. Military Says Iran Seized Oil Tanker Near Strait Of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command released this video, which it says shows Iranian forces coming down from a helicopter onto a Liberian-flagged ship.

The U.S. says Iran briefly seized an oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday.

Iranian officials have not acknowledged the action or given a reason for it.

The ship's last known location appeared to be off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates.