U.S., Mexico Sign Deal On Central American Development

This is the vice president's first trip abroad since taking office and part of her role in addressing the surge of migrants.

The U.S. and Mexico signed an agreement to set up a strategy on economic development in Central America.

Vice President Harris and Mexico's President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, have spent the day discussing border issues.

Many have fled extreme violence and poverty in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Harris has urged would-be migrants not to make the dangerous trek to the U.S.